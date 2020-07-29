AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATRC. BidaskClub downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,147 shares in the company, valued at $24,261,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,400 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,438,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 348.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,535,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after buying an additional 1,193,689 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 450.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 928,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after buying an additional 759,568 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 35.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,875,000 after buying an additional 443,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. 34,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $51.76.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

