AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Price Down 2%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.15 and last traded at $36.48, 55,946 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 742,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 191.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $53.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth $1,966,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 114.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 379,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 202,427 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth $27,142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 2,451.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 144,973 shares during the period. 42.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

