Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Decreased by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 3.2% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Shares of ADP traded down $9.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.73. 180,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,727. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.53 and a 200-day moving average of $151.41. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

