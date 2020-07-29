Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 3.2% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,571,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,327,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after buying an additional 275,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $10.73 on Wednesday, hitting $135.92. 170,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,727. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

