Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lifted by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward raised its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 3.5% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,466,000 after acquiring an additional 289,810 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP stock traded down $10.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.96. 188,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,727. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.