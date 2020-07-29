AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $313,996,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $4,837,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,719.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,691,000 after purchasing an additional 86,863 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 655,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,809,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 48.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after purchasing an additional 49,453 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,223.69.

AZO stock traded up $15.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,181.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,358. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,133.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1,056.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

