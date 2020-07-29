Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 136 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after buying an additional 5,361,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 45.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,548 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,342 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Honeywell International by 53.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,818,000 after purchasing an additional 986,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, reaching $154.59. The company had a trading volume of 106,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

