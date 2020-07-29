Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 308 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $35,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.44. 166,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,146,910. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.17 and a 200-day moving average of $120.58. The stock has a market cap of $370.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

