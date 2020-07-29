Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 53 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in Adobe by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 26,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $438.29. The stock had a trading volume of 57,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $432.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.14. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $470.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,316 shares of company stock valued at $28,631,610. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

