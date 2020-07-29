Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 691 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 543.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.61. The stock had a trading volume of 118,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,695. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.20.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.11.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.