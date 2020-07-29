Baystate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 2,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $6.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.31. 114,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,916. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $384.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.08 and a 200-day moving average of $321.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.