Baystate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $679,414.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,475 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.73. The stock had a trading volume of 52,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,654. The company has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.36 and a 200-day moving average of $194.59. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $225.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.