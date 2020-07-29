Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and sold 263,430 shares worth $98,818,407. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $11.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.67. 207,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,014,714. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.39 and a 52 week high of $431.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $387.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

