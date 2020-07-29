Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 376.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,599,292 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

