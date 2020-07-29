Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $409,000 Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after purchasing an additional 205,870 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,746,469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $7.41 on Wednesday, reaching $247.86. 138,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,274. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.27 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.63 and a 200 day moving average of $227.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.04.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

