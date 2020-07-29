Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 103 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com stock traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.28. 197,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $202.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,073.89, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $832,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 662,196 shares of company stock valued at $121,415,648. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

