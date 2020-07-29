Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 408 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 23,046 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 81,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 430,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.14. The company has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

