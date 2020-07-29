Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 754 Shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

ESGE stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $35.64. 8,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,890. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $37.09.

