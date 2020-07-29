Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,755,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.68. The company had a trading volume of 173,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429,820. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

