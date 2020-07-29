Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,293 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.08. 18,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,308. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.84. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

