Baystate Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 3.2% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $27,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,999,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,197,014. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

