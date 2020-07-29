Baystate Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,286,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up about 3.7% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $31,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

RODM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,838. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.