BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 514.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,050 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises about 1.7% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth $78,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $42.04. 54,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,491. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.5883 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 92.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

