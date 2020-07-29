Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Gap Up to $7.26

Shares of Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.26. Blink Charging shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 479,542 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $248.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 123.47% and a negative net margin of 307.75%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Blink Charging Co will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack Levine bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 50,287 shares of company stock valued at $129,781 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

