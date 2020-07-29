Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 49,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.75. 300,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,700,494. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

