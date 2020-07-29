Broderick Brian C Buys 1,718 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Broderick Brian C grew its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,614 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for approximately 2.3% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Fayerweather Charles grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 12.4% during the second quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 12,067 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.0% during the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 27,999 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.9% during the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 14,695 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 29.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,134 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.13. 93,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.18.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,107 shares of company stock worth $1,894,258 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.