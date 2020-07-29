Broderick Brian C Has $11.76 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Broderick Brian C trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 3.9% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $1,180,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 91.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.05. 134,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 88,978 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total transaction of $17,259,062.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,172,954.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 464,490 shares of company stock worth $87,558,169. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

