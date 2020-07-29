Broderick Brian C Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Broderick Brian C lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

BDX stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.94. 28,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,390. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.89 and its 200 day moving average is $250.94. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

