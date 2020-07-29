Broderick Brian C Has $3.81 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Broderick Brian C lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 24.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley downgraded NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.89.

NVDA stock traded up $11.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.67. 207,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,014,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.39 and a 52 week high of $431.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and sold 263,430 shares worth $98,818,407. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

