Broderick Brian C Has $917,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Broderick Brian C lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 111.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $9.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $309.25. The stock had a trading volume of 135,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,676. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

