Broderick Brian C Invests $545,000 in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Broderick Brian C purchased a new position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,747 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after buying an additional 4,189,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after buying an additional 13,751,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,493,000 after buying an additional 857,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,214,000 after buying an additional 1,301,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.52. 129,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,667,556. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

