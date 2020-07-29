Broderick Brian C Lowers Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Broderick Brian C lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 2.9% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,695,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,492,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,322,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,616 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $94,133,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after purchasing an additional 749,971 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.68.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $1,661,769. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.53. 145,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,390. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.60.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.