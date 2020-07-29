Broderick Brian C Sells 164 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Broderick Brian C decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 2.7% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total transaction of $2,119,140.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $221.46. 15,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $230.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.47 and a 200-day moving average of $192.96.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

