Broderick Brian C Sells 683 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Broderick Brian C lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 2.5% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.68. 20,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,856. The company has a market cap of $193.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average of $87.59. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.