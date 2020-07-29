Broderick Brian C Takes $248,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Broderick Brian C purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,007,000 after buying an additional 209,260 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $7,698,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 37,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,789. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

