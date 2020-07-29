Brokerages Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to post $2.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.78 billion. Ball posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $11.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $11.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Ball by 26.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ball by 10.6% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ball by 51.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $3,234,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.17. 67,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,571. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.34. Ball has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.