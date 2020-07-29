Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Will Post Earnings of -$2.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) will report earnings per share of ($2.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Spirit Airlines posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 257.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($7.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.19) to ($5.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million.

SAVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research cut Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000.

NASDAQ SAVE traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $16.35. 325,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,575,852. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

