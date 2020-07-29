Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $383.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) to announce $383.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $346.90 million to $425.00 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $991.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 413.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 325,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,575,852. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

