Brokerages Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) to Announce $1.43 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.96. 319,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,700,494. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after buying an additional 1,718,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,830,000 after buying an additional 1,263,572 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,402,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,670,000 after buying an additional 923,686 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $50,654,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22,016.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,687,000 after buying an additional 815,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.