Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 56,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.47.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.60. 51,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,384. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.24 and a beta of 1.75. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

