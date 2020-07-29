Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lowered its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 1.9% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Chubb by 53.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 11.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $1,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.93. 72,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,684. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.71. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chubb’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.76.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

