Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Boosted by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $40,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.30. 1,450,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,749. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.38. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.