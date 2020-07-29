ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Shares Gap Up to $0.78

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.78. ConforMIS shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 18,412 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFMS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ConforMIS from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.13.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 41.29% and a negative return on equity of 165.61%. Equities analysts forecast that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ConforMIS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of ConforMIS by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ConforMIS by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConforMIS by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of ConforMIS by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

