Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises about 0.9% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,874,000 after buying an additional 961,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,321,000 after buying an additional 3,217,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,807,000 after buying an additional 63,069 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,651,000 after buying an additional 709,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,255,000 after buying an additional 702,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.15. 15,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,417. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.63 and a 200 day moving average of $172.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $31,095,367.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 616,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.