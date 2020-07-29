Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 3.4% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after acquiring an additional 355,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $506,168,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,683,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.71. 51,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,460. The company has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $262.71 and a 12-month high of $331.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.58 and a 200 day moving average of $306.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

