Costello Asset Management INC Acquires New Stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Middleby accounts for about 0.6% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after acquiring an additional 20,731 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Middleby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,750 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.76 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,540 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $98,051.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,545.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,660 shares of company stock worth $495,723. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MIDD traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.03. 8,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Middleby Corp has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $138.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.74.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

