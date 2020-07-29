Costello Asset Management INC Acquires Shares of 4,238 British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 51.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 747.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.26. 134,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,999. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.