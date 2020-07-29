Costello Asset Management INC Acquires Shares of 9,979 Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 460,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 77.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 518,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 226,710 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 81,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $383,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QSR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

QSR stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $56.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,027. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

