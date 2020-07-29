Costello Asset Management INC Buys New Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,992,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Paychex by 156.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,897,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,362,000 after buying an additional 1,157,883 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $62,746,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Paychex by 84.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,997,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,396,000 after buying an additional 913,172 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Paychex by 26.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,205,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,777,000 after buying an additional 462,600 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $73.09. 37,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,318. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.31. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.