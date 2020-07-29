Costello Asset Management INC Buys New Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 2.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,149,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,315,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Universal Display by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $118,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Universal Display by 570.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 324,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,291. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.64. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

